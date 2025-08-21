Image credit: Karen Bracken, taken in Bristol, Virginia

The keep-cash-in-circulation movement has offered no incentives for using cash other than frustrating the technocrats’ drive toward a cashless payments system that almost certainly would devolve into enabling a social credit system.

I have argued that merchants should go back to offering a cash discount. For a while, I think they were able to contractually prevent merchants from doing so, but upon researching it at Gemini, it appears not to be the case.

There are incentives for using credit cards in the form of “miles” and points that are redeemable for cash. These can be attractive. Also, online purchases are virtually impossible without using some form of card. However, suppose there is a compensating cash discount that nullifies the advantages of using cards (other than convenience). In that case, I think many people would go back to carrying cash to pay for in-person shopping.

Can credit card companies contractually prevent merchants from offering cash discounts? Is this legal? No, credit card companies generally cannot contractually prevent merchants from offering cash discounts.1 This practice is protected by federal law, specifically the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010. Cash Discount vs. Credit Card Surcharge It's crucial to understand the difference between a cash discount and a credit card surcharge, as their legality varies.2 Cash Discount : A cash discount is a reduction from the regular, posted price offered to customers who pay with cash, checks, or debit cards. 3 The regular price is considered the credit card price. This is legal in all 50 states and is federally protected. 4

Credit Card Surcharge: A surcharge is an extra fee added to the transaction for customers who choose to pay with a credit card.5 The regular price is the cash price. The legality of surcharging is a complex, state-by-state issue.6 While allowed in many states, it is heavily regulated and, in some cases, outright prohibited.7 Federal and State Laws Federal Law: The Durbin Amendment The Durbin Amendment, part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, prohibits card networks like Visa and Mastercard from creating rules that prevent merchants from offering a discount for cash, check, or debit card payments.8 This was enacted to promote competition among payment methods and potentially lower costs for merchants.9 State Surcharge Laws While cash discounts are broadly permitted, credit card surcharges are subject to state regulations. Several states have specific laws that regulate or, in some cases, prohibit surcharging.10 States with Bans or Heavy Restrictions : As of recent updates, states such as Connecticut , Maine , Massachusetts , and Puerto Rico have laws that prohibit surcharging [2, 3]. 11

States with Regulations : Most states that allow surcharging have specific rules [2, 4]. 12 These typically include: Disclosure : Merchants must clearly and conspicuously inform customers of the surcharge at the point of entry and the point of sale. 13 The surcharge must also be listed as a separate line item on the receipt [2, 4]. 14 Surcharge Caps : The surcharge amount is often capped, usually at a maximum of 4%, and cannot exceed the merchant's actual cost of processing the credit card transaction [2, 4]. 15 No Debit Surcharges : Surcharges are generally prohibited for debit and prepaid card transactions [2]. 16

Merchants often prefer cash discount programs because they are less legally complex and more transparent than surcharging.17 This approach frames the action as rewarding a customer for a behavior (paying with cash) rather than penalizing them for using a card.18 Footnotes Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act: Investopedia. "Durbin Amendment: What It Is, How It Works, Impact." State-by-State Surcharging Laws: Merchant Cost Consulting. "Credit Card Surcharge Laws by State (Updated For 2025)." State Surcharging Guidance: Stax Payments. "State-by-State Credit Card Surcharge Guidance And Laws."

