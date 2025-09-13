We live in a world of non-stop psyops
the media are a weapon of the elites; was Charlie Kirk really shot?
How to create a terrorist.
Conspiracy Sarah has some interesting links on what an FX shooting vs. a real shooting might look like. Warning: GRAPHIC. At first, I thought this was tasteless (something Conspiracy Sarah can frequently be), but after reviewing the links, I find the argument plausible that Charlie Kirk was not shot and killed. Everything in the media is a psyop, as the first video alleges.
Pray for peace!