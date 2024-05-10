If you are reading this blog, you are probably already awake, so the video below will be a review. But my admiration for the people who create these compilations is endless, and I enjoy watching them as reinforcement. We still enjoy free speech on some platforms.

We have not returned to normal. The population is still struggling to process what has happened since 2020.

Via ChatGPT-3.5:

what is a new bible quote that describes the psychology of people during the end times? Creating a new Bible quote is an exercise that involves weaving together the themes and language of the Bible in a way that aligns with its teachings and message. […] "In the final hour, the hearts of many shall waver like leaves in the tempest, torn between the allure of darkness and the promise of light. Yet, those who stand steadfast in faith shall find solace in the grace of the Almighty, for He is the anchor amidst the storm, guiding souls through the tumult of human frailty to the shores of eternal peace."

Actually, not bad. Here are some of the underlying Bible quotations:

Isaiah 43:2 (NIV) : “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.”

Psalm 107:29 (NIV) : “He stilled the storm to a whisper; the waves of the sea were hushed.”

John 14:27 (NIV): “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

