“Stock” Curry, former Merril Lynch and Morgan Stanley trader lays out the shape of the business cycle over the next year.

Whoever wins the election will confront the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Throw in a land war in Europe and a trade war with China and we’re talking about a polycrisis! Stock Curry forecasts market collapse this fall, just before the election. A vote for Biden under those conditions will truly be an indicator of mental illness or terminal TDS.

Sean Foo expounds on Biden’s tariffs that will hurt American consumers more than China. Do I believe the CCP and Xi harbor ill intent toward the US? Yes, But they accurately perceive the Neocons’ — who are running US foreign policy — intentions toward them (as laid out in my pinned post): genocidal elimination, hitting them while they’re “down,” in demographic collapse.

Everyone in the world seems to be aware of the Cabal/Neocon plan to wipe out Russia and China. Sean Foo jokes about the “roving Eye of Sauron” landing upon China once they are done with Russia. Meanwhile, the US imports upwards of $500 billion of critical raw materials and intermediate goods from China. Putting stiff tariffs on these will damage US industries.

