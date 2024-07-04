I watched this one twice. This is a report from the still-suppressed cutting edge. Callender and Mihalcea maintain that the mRNA shots have effected gene deletions (controlling the frontal cortex) and other horrors. Because of shedding, the unvaccinated are also at risk, according to Dr. Milhacea, who recommends taking Vitamin C and methylene blue.

This largely disbelieved research agenda goes far beyond the spike protein. I would like to see confirmation by other researchers in the medical freedom movement.

“This is the polymerization of the human race.”

