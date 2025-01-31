Kevin Walmsey of “Inside China Business” discusses the differences between the US and Chinese systems.

As Martin Armstrong says, our system will crash and burn in the next seven years, and we will have to figure out a new system.

But the new system cannot be socialism a la CCP, in which the people are expected to worship the leaders, and freedom of worship of God or higher spiritual powers is punished.

Freedom of religion is the foundation of freedom of speech and thought.

Pray for peace!