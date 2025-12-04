“Prof. Jiang” is a Chinese-Canadian high school teacher in Beijing. After his family immigrated when he was six, he was raised in Canada, won a scholarship to Yale, where he was an English major (like your faithful Substacker), fell in love with the great literature of the Western world, and returned to China, where he has done well as an educator to the Chinese elites at private high schools. He takes a great books approach to teaching. He can’t talk about China, but in offhand remarks, he tells the class that China is corrupt.

Jiang’s mode of analysis is what one might expect from an English major: he analyzes characters and situations, and tries to predict what will happen. He sees repeating patterns in the drama of history. The storyline now is obviously the decline, hubris, and fatal overindebtedness of the US empire.

In his first term, Trump was careful to an astonishing degree not to start new wars. This behavior, and the belief that he was playing 5-D chess with other world leaders to forestall and eventually displace the Neocon elements in all governments, won him tremendous respect among the alt-right, what I might call “the aware.”

Then he pulled off Operation Warp Speed, which stank from the get-go of the Cabal‘s and World Economic Forum’s death wish for humanity, which is being confirmed in the studies being released virtually daily on the deaths and damages done by the mRNA “vaccine” bioweapons.

So, now on the verge of national bankruptcy, Trump is inciting more hatred of the crippled hegemon. China has the operational and financial leverage. South America will hate the US for generations if Trump takes military action.

And now we have the CIA-asset assassin in D.C. “justifying” sending the military to every American city, according to AG-bimbo Bondi. Can you say, “I’m going to incite civil war in America and impose the Great Reset, maybe with a Bird Flu plandemic to shove the digital ID down their throats.”

Europe? Trump, serving the Great Reset Cabal, will be happy to see Europe wage war on Russia in the delusional belief that they will win and become rich with Russian assets. Europe can then be enslaved just as America will be.

Americans, as far as I can tell, Trump is another Manchurian Candidate, and he does not have your best interests at heart.

The US should be taking sanctions off Venezuelan oil, and buying it, not threatening expensive and pointless military action. As Ron Paul says, Trump should have walked away from Ukraine long ago, instead of playing games and keeping the fight going.

Donald Trump is bad news. We were fooled. It’s time to admit it. I have explained many times how the tariffs were designed not to rebuild America but to collapse the BRICs, which have instead grown stronger.

The WEF Neocons are still in control, and their plan for America is not good. All the “wins” hardly make up for what is likely to come.

The government’s next move: start a civil war?

Pray for peace!