The war-mad Neocons have taken control of the administration.

Even Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan has doubts about the wisdom of bomb-bomb-bombing Venezuela. How to make already heavily Marxist Latin America turn to China and hate the US for a generation to come…

Leo’s Newsletter has an update.

Martin Armstrong was solicited to write a peace proposal for Ukraine, even as he knows his models are probably correct in forecasting war in Europe.

Pray for peace and call your Congresspeople! The Congressional switchboard number is (202) 224-3121.