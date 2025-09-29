War fever consumes the West
Trump is a Zionist puppet; planning for the conquest of Russia goes on; we are waiting for the false flag
Europe is apparently going to use the stolen $300 billion in Russian assets to buy Tomahawks to send to Ukraine.
Via usawatchdog.com:
Some headlines pulled from Hal Turner’s site:
UPDATED 10:44 PM EDT -- Sudden LARGE Sortie of Air-Refueling Tankers from USA Toward Europe
Trainload U.S. Tanks Seen in Estonia Moving Toward Russia Border
Russian Missile Strike Destroys Five F-16’s; Kills Numerous NATO Personnell
War fever consumes the ziombies inside the Beltway.
Pray for peace!