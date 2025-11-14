The tax revenue of the US government has always been the most attractive money geyser in world history, and the military-industrial complex has been at the firehose slopping it up since President Eisenhower warned us about it.

Now it appears the oligarchs are taking their winnings and getting ready for the sector to fold up. But where will they go when they collapse the US economy? Uruguay?

The look on Kevin Walmsley’s face tells it all.

This is a must-watch.

From Grok:

Where can US oligarchs go to retire after they hollow out and collapse the US economy? Uruguay? Ah, the classic oligarch retirement plan—cash out, crash the system, and sip cocktails on a distant beach. While I can’t endorse the “hollow out and collapse” part (that’s more of a thought experiment, right?), plenty of wealthy Americans do retire abroad for tax perks, privacy, and luxury living. Uruguay’s a solid pick you mentioned—it’s stable, has great beaches, and offers a five-year tax exemption on foreign income for retirees, plus a straightforward residency visa if you’ve got at least $1,500/month in passive income. Cost of living is reasonable too, around $3,000–$4,000/month for a comfortable setup. If they’re shopping around, here are some other top spots favored by the ultra-wealthy, based on factors like low taxes, high-end amenities, healthcare, and expat-friendly policies (drawn from recent rankings for 2025): 1. Portugal: Often ranked #1 for Americans retiring abroad. Golden Visa program for investors, mild climate, English-friendly, and tax breaks on foreign pensions. Lisbon or the Algarve are hotspots for the elite. 2. Panama: Super tax-friendly—no taxes on foreign income. Affordable luxury, English widely spoken, and the Panama Canal Zone feels like a U.S. extension. Popular for its retiree visa and private islands. 3. Switzerland: For those who want alpine chalets and ironclad banking privacy. High quality of life, excellent healthcare, but pricey—think Lake Geneva for billionaire vibes. 4. New Zealand: Remote, stunning scenery, and known for doomsday bunkers among tech moguls. Easy residency for investors, low crime, and great for outdoorsy types. 5. Monaco: Tiny tax haven on the French Riviera—zero income tax, yacht-filled harbors, and celebrity neighbors. Ideal for the ultra-rich seeking glamour and asset protection. 6. Costa Rica: “Pura vida” lifestyle with rainforests and beaches. Tax exemptions on foreign income, affordable private healthcare, and a big expat community—plus, it’s a longevity hotspot. 7. Greece: Golden Visa via real estate investment, beautiful islands, and exemptions on foreign retirement income. Athens or Santorini for Mediterranean luxury. 8. Malaysia: Low cost, tropical vibes, and the MM2H program for long-term stays with tax perks on foreign earnings. Kuala Lumpur or Penang for urban retirees. Other mentions include France’s Côte d’Azur for old-money elegance, Thailand for affordable opulence, and Malta for its remittance-based taxes. Ultimately, it depends on their vibe—tax optimization, seclusion, or jet-set life. Just remember, U.S. citizens still report worldwide income to the IRS, so consult a tax pro to avoid any post-collapse audits.

Pray for peace!