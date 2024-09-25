As the world waits, the Satanists are plotting their next move. This is a time to fortify oneself with prayer.

In my pinned post, I explain my hypothesis that the Great Reset started as a cooperative venture between the CCP and the Lenin-admiring pseudo-Communist Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum Western Plutocrats to install “World Communism” CCP-style on the West, actually techno-neo-feudalism.

Of course, it wasn’t going to work out. Shortly into the 2020s, with the advent of the Ukraine proxy war against Russia, it became apparent that the WEF Plutocrats were also targeting China. The WEF’ers want to be top dogs. They would like to scuttle both ethnicities, the Russ and the Han, while they are demographically weak.

Speculation rages that the Deep State will shoot former President Trump’s plane out of the sky and blame it on Iran so they can “bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran,” as John McCain used to say. Something to get the broader Middle East war going, as they are behind schedule.

I believe Trump is genuinely anti-war. He may destroy the American economy with his trade policies (see Sean Foo update below), but he kept us out of war during his administration.

However, Trump is also perceived as a Zionist pawn who may cave to Zionist demands for a general war in the Middle East to create the “greater Israel” demanded by the Zionist hardliners, which optimally would include closing the Straits of Hormuz.

As Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan has explained to us repeatedly, the kill shot for China (until they build enough nuclear reactors to become energy independent) is to shut off their oil imports. Zeihan likes to say half a billion Chinese would starve to death within six months if their oil imports were cut off.

So, if you believe, as I do, that the world is facing the greatest evil in human history, be prepared for the Western Plutocrat Satanists to do something very frightening.

It’s what they do.

How do I know the Western Plutocrats are Satanists? It’s in your face. If you haven’t seen it by now, you are spiritually blind. There are many YouTube channels dedicated to exposing their symbology. Most recently, it was on full display at the Olympics, where the Last Supper was mocked and Satan celebrated.

Repent, get right with God, and do not comply!

Pray for peace.