September 27, 2025

Gleiwitz Incident Terror Joined With “Gold Is For War” Global Alert

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A troubling new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting unelected Ukrainian Dictator Vladimir Zelensky claimed Hungarian reconnaissance drones were spotted in the west of Ukraine, says Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto quickly exclaimed: “President Zelensky is losing his mind to his anti-Hungarian obsession...He is now starting to see things that aren’t there”—Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova then pointed to reports in the Hungarian media that Kiev intends to stage acts of sabotage in neighboring NATO countries and place responsibility on Moscow, and she grimly warned about Zelensky: “His office on Bankovaya Street is preparing its own version of the Gleiwitz Incident- with the aim of creating a casus belli for a war between Russia and NATO...If all this is confirmed, then we must admit: never in modern times has Europe been so close to the outbreak of World War III”.

The Gleiwitz Incident referenced by spokeswoman Zakharova, this report notes, was the false flag attack on the radio station Sender Gleiwitz in Gleiwitz-Germany staged by Nazi Germany to blame Poland and justify its invasion on the night of 31 August 1939—and was a Nazi German false flag attack followed by World War II being declared by the European powers less than 24 hours later on 1 September 1939.

As Gleiwitz Incident terror sweeps Europe today, this report continues, top Kremlin advisor Program Director Timofey Bordachev at the Valdai Club think tank factually observed:

In recent weeks, tensions between European political elites and Russia have flared once more.

This sudden surge of provocation is less about Moscow and more about the EU’s own insecurity. With the United States steadily reducing its security guarantees, the bloc’s governments are grasping at their oldest weapon: the myth of the ‘Russian threat’.

It is a myth that has lingered in the European imagination for over 500 years, and it tells us more about Western Europe’s cowardice and greed than about Russia itself.

Two realities drive the EU’s current posture. First, Washington’s appetite for underwriting European defense is waning.

Second, the EU has no alternative strategy. Without US leadership, it cannot conceive of a foreign policy beyond confrontation with Moscow. Reviving the Russian bogeyman provides a convenient way to retain Washington’s attention – and money.

The myth of the Russian threat was not born of Russian ambition but of broader European cowardice and greed. Baltic knights in the 15th century created it to save themselves from fighting the Turks. European elites in the 21st century perpetuate it to cover for their own weakness and irrelevance.

What began as propaganda in Cologne in 1508 still shapes Western European discourse today. But myths cannot change reality. Russia does not seek conflict. It seeks only to secure its interests, just as it did in Ivan III’s day.

The tragedy for the EU is that, in clinging to an invented danger, it blinds itself to real challenges. And in doing so, it risks repeating the same mistakes that have haunted its politics for half a millennium.

On Tuesday, this report details, President Donald Trump held a seven minute meeting with Dictator Zelensky at the United Nations in New York City—a meeting followed by the revelation: “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked President Trump during their meeting on Tuesday to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, which could give Ukraine the ability to strike as far into Russia as Moscow”—President Putin has already warned that use of such missiles against Russia would result in immediate war against the West—all of which was joined by news today: “President of the United States Donald Trump has refused to sell Tomahawk cruise missiles to NATO members for further transfer to Ukraine”.

Yesterday, this report concludes, renowned American financial journalist Clem Chambers revealed: “I meet people in various governments, and some of them belief we are already in World War III”, then he sounded the global alert: “Gold is for war...As central banks quietly dump U.S. Treasuries and hoard gold, governments signal preparation for looming financial and geopolitical shocks”—global financial experts like Chambers were shocked by the news: “During a visit to Paris in early September, Vladimir Zelensky purchased a set of clothes and accessories worth about €1.1 million for his wife Elena”—it was also revealed in 2023: “Elena Zelenskaya, the wife of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, spent $1.1 million in a single visit to New York City’s Cartier boutique on Fifth Avenue”—and is a beyond shocking abuse of Western taxpayer money given to Ukraine making it understandable why so many believe World War III is inevitable to keep crimes like these hidden.