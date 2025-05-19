To increase resolution by introducing the yield curve, I added the 10-year Treasury yield to my quarterly dataset, which also includes real GDP, the CPI, the S&P 500, the 1-year Treasury yield, M2, and M2 velocity. I asked my AI assistant to estimate Vector Auto-Regression (VAR), Random Forest, and Long Short-Term Memory (a neural net technique) models on the dataset, which runs from 1959Q3 to 2025Q1. The AI averaged these models’ forecasts to create an ensemble forecast.

The picture of the next five years that results is one of negligible real GDP growth, essentially zero growth of the S&P 500, surprisingly low inflation, and short-term interest rates that don’t drop much below 4%, while the 10-year bond rate rises. The trade deficit continues to widen. This is an economy in depression.

As I wrote in the first post on my modeling efforts with Claude, these models don’t capture every wiggle, but should represent central tendencies of the variables pretty well. Do I believe these results? Yes—much more than the last model that did not include the 10-year T-rate. Real GDP limps at a barely positive rate in the ensemble forecast, comprising two positive and two negative forecasts. The economy will come to a virtual standstill over the next few years.

From an investor’s point of view, the only possible bright spot is that, at least domestically, money market yields might remain positive, in the 1%-2% range. The dollar may appreciate over this period in its last hurrah as a safe-haven currency.

Here are the charts:

Do I believe these forecasts? Directionally, I think they are probably going to prove accurate. US Treasury bond rates are going up, and their prices are going down, making them a risky investment. The trade deficit and, by implication, the fiscal deficit, will worsen.

The Trump tariffs are a tax on American consumers, importing businesses, and the foreign exporters supplying them, which you might think would reduce the trade deficit. I will redo this analysis in July when the second quarter data are available, and we can see if the forecast changes.

Pray for peace!