Xi and Putin meet in Moscow for the Victory Day celebration. Zelensky has promised to send drones to the city during the celebration.

Trump’s tone-deaf response.

May 8, 2025

Putin Orders Oreshnik Response For Those Who Forgot What Happened To Napoleon And Hitler

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A forewarning new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first notes President Putin proclaimed to Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Moscow to attend tomorrows Victory Day parade celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the Nazi German defeat during World War II: “Russia and China defend historical truth and the memory of the war and fight against current manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism...The sacrifices that both our nations made should never be forgotten...The Soviet Union gave 27 million lives, laid them on the altar of the Fatherland and on the altar of Victory...And 37 million lives were lost in China’s war for its freedom and independence”.

Among those failing to acknowledge the truth that Russia and China lost a beyond staggering 64 millions peoples to defeat Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan during World War II, this report notes, was President Donald Trump, who yesterday issued the proclamation “Victory Day for World War II, 2025”, wherein he claimed: “Today, our Nation proudly commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Allied Powers’ triumph over national socialism and fascism, and the end of World War II in Europe — one of the most epic victories for forces of freedom in the history of the world...After nearly 4 years of the darkest and bloodiest chapters ever recorded in human history, more than 250,000 Americans lost their lives in the fight against the Nazi regime...Without the sacrifice of our American soldiers, this war would not have been won, and our world today would look drastically different”.

After ignoring the 64 million Russian and Chinese peoples whose sacrificed lives actually won World War II, this report continues, President Trump declared about his effort to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict: “We are getting to a point where some decisions are going to have to be made”—a declaration joined by Vice President J. D. Vance revealing: “We've tried to move beyond the obsession with the 30-day ceasefire and more on the what would the long-term settlement look like...And we've tried to consistently advance the ball...Certainly, the first peace offer that the Russians put on the table, our reaction to it was you’re asking for too much...But this is how negotiations unfold...We would like both the Russians and the Ukrainians to actually agree on some basic guidelines for sitting down and talking to one another”.

Through Russia made it clear no 30-day ceasefire will ever be accepted in a war it’s winning, this report details, President Putin did order a 3-day ceasefire to honor Victory Day, that began today—the Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced shortly after the ceasefire took effect: “Two attempts by Ukrainian forces to cross the border into Russia’s Kursk Region have been thwarted...Kiev’s troops tried to carry out the incursions despite President Putin announcing a 72-hour Victory Day ceasefire from midnight on 7-8 May to midnight on 10-11 May”, and also revealed: “Russian anti-aircraft defenses have repelled a large-scale Ukrainian attack, downing two Western-supplied HIMARS rockets and over 500 drones...Five long-range Neptune guided missiles and six JDAM precision-guided aerial bombs were also destroyed”.

Following President Putin declaring about the West aiding Ukraine to fire Western missiles into Russia: “It would mean that NATO countries are at war with Russia”, this report notes, European Parliament Member Petar Volgin warned: “The leaders of the EU and European countries look like patients from an asylum...They clearly want war with Russia...We are in danger, ruled by paranoiacs determined to ignite World War III”, and yesterday he proclaimed to all the members of the European Parliament:

Dear Colleagues, let us once and for all stop lying and tell the truth. The leaders of the European Union have never wanted peace in Ukraine. They have never wanted to help the Ukrainian people to live normally. The only thing these people are striving for is to harm Russia. And in the name of this goal they most cynically use Ukraine and turn the Ukrainians into cannon fodder.

Immediately after their entry into office the new US administration appointed two special envoys who started the work to achieve peace in Ukraine.

For more than 3 years of war, the European Union has not come out with a single peace initiative has not appointed a single special envoy to resolve the conflict. Instead the leaders of the EU pumped money and weapons into Zelensky regime and did everything possible to continue the war.

Key positions in the main European structures were appointed, people whose heads instead of brains have toxic anti-Russian hysteria.

This absurd strategy of Brussels continues even today. The militarization of the European Union is proceeding at a killing speed and the EU leaders are like the ambulance who stubbornly march towards the abyss of nuclear apocalypse.

And the most tragic thing is that they attract the whole of Europe with them in order to justify their thoughtless militarism.

The heads of the European Union came up with a non-existent Russian threat they do not stop scaring us that if the regime does not come to its senses the Russians will take over Berlin tomorrow the next day they will march on Paris and all Europeans will be beaten with sticks while we are forced to learn Russian.

There is no normal person who would believe such stupidity.

However, unfortunately today, the EU is not ruled by normal people.

These people believe that the hatred and fear will eventually turn Europe into an indivisible whole in the same way both Napoleon and Hitler thought, and ultimately decided that the best cure for all their problems is an attack on Russia.

We all know what happened to both Napoleon and Hitler.

However, it seems that today's leaders of the European Union are extremely keen to repeat their fate.

For those who forgot what happened to Napoleon and Hitler after they tried and failed to destroy Russia, this report concludes, President Putin just ordered the Ministry of Defense to start identifying targets in Kiev for strikes using the feared and unstoppable nuclear armed capable Oreshnik Ballistic Missile, that is also capable of wiping out every NATO command center in Europe in less than 20 minutes.