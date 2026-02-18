The Neocons are stalling in their attack on Iran. China has declared that it will not buy Venezuelan oil under US “supervision.” “Inside China Business” enumerates the diversified sources of supply that China has, and its reserves capacity.

The US and Israel are buying time because they aren’t sure what defenses Russia and China have provided to Iran. Who’s got the best secret weapon?

My operating hypothesis continues to be that the Neocon Cabal comprises rigid thinkers wed to the idea of unipolar dominance, a “winner takes all” mentality, and that a Middle East Armageddon is a fixed part of their plan to achieve hegemony and depopulate the world.

Last time they “negotiated” with Iran, it was just to buy time. Same thing this time, I would bet. Be ready for the Big Shocker! They love to traumatize us.

Grok:

The current status of US-supervised (or US-controlled/oversight) oil production and sales from Venezuela, as of mid-February 2026, reflects a major shift following the US military capture of Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026, and the establishment of an interim government under Delcy Rodríguez. Key developments include: The US has assumed significant control over Venezuelan oil exports and revenues as part of a broader geopolitical arrangement with the interim government.

Oil production and sales are resuming and accelerating under US oversight, with proceeds directed through US-supervised mechanisms (e.g., restricted accounts in Qatar) rather than directly to Venezuelan entities, to ensure transparency, prevent creditor seizures on Venezuela’s debt, and support rebuilding efforts under US leverage until a “representative government” is established.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited Venezuela recently (around early February 2026), toured facilities with interim leaders, and emphasized ongoing US supervision of the sector. Production and Operations: Production is rebounding after prior blockades/sanctions disruptions.

Chevron (the only US oil firm currently operating in Venezuela) is expanding output at joint ventures with PDVSA (e.g., Petroindependencia at ~40,000 bpd, with plans to double in 12-18 months and quintuple in five years via $100M investment).

On February 13, 2026, the US Treasury’s OFAC issued general licenses authorizing Chevron, BP, Shell, Eni, and Repsol to broadly resume/expand oil and gas operations in Venezuela.

Additional licenses (e.g., GL 48) support upstream activities like providing US goods/services for exploration/production, and others cover diluents supply (essential for heavy crude) and new investment negotiations (excluding entities tied to Russia, Iran, China, etc.).

Analysts and officials project meaningful production increases, potentially restoring PDVSA output toward pre-blockade levels (e.g., ~1.2M bpd by mid-2026). Exports and Sales: Exports surged to ~800,000 bpd in January 2026 (from ~498,000 bpd in December 2025), driven by US-authorized traders (e.g., Trafigura, Vitol) and partners.

Much of the oil flows to US refineries on the Gulf coast.

A flagship $2B supply deal (agreed post-Maduro capture) involves transferring 30-50M barrels to the US, with sales proceeds going to a US-supervised fund.

Revenues: Over $1B realized so far (as of mid-February 2026), with another ~$5B projected in coming months (some sources mention potential for >$10B annually long-term).

Sales are US-controlled/led, with funds routed through supervised channels (e.g., Qatar accounts) and partially disbursed to the interim government under US conditions.

Broader OFAC general licenses (e.g., GL 46A) authorize US entities to handle lifting, export, sale, storage, refining, etc., of Venezuelan-origin oil. This setup gives the US substantial leverage over Venezuela’s oil sector and revenues, tied to political/economic reforms. The situation remains dynamic, with expectations of further US company entries and production growth in the near term.

Pray for peace!