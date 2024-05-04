Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated: summary of available research
thank God that some doctors allowed a significant portion of their practices' children to go unvaccinated, we'll never get the Pharma-"pwned" NIH or CDC to do the research
The primary reference is Kennedy and Hooker, Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak (Children’s Health Defense).
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9JiElXBt9kIG/
Have a relaxing weekend!
Considering the fact of your lllustrious Dr. Jeremy Farrar has been amply reinforced with lateral promotion to 'Director of Science Division of the W.H.O.' while DARPA/FACEBOOK Director of R&D, Regina Dugan was generously promoted to Farrar's position of CEO of Glaxo's Wellcome Trust.
THERE IS AN UNAVOIDABLE STENCH HERE.
What's the reason for so many destracting the general public by placing corrupt Institutional saturation of U.S. agencies and NGO's as the NIH, CDC to the FRONT to be seen when the NHS and King's Health Partners are equally guilty of this current CULTURAL SUBVERSION TO IMPERIAL FEUDAL-FASCISM if not more so?
The City of London and Crown Corporation is the ORIGIN of all this EUGENICIST FECAL MATTER to begin with and the whole world now knows their 'Committee of 300' International Mafia continues to be the ENEMY BEHIND ALL THE EARTH'S UPHEAVAL with the 'Five Eyes Network' and Israel allocated to MAFIA ENFORCERS. Am so fed-up with the COWARDS HIDING BEHIND THE Agencies of the 'Five Eye Network' and Israel.
There is NO SECRET behind the fact of the Dugan Hag being considered the 'Genius' at DARPA ' happening upon the breakthroughs now implementing INFECTION OF ALL LIFE ON THE PLANET. All know her Master's to be 'The Committee of 300' compensating her and the rest of the lesser demons and imps to sat around and think shit up to sicken, weaken and HARM/MURDER people effectively as GLOBAL INFESTATION OF POISONS TO REMAKE ALL INTO BORG SLAVES, if not dead and sterilized.
Dugan's reinforcement with the position of Glaxo Wellcome Trust CEO begs the question, "WHAT exactly did Sir and CEO Jeremy Farrar, the old Bat Researcher/CRISPR Professional, do to earn the W.H.O Position?