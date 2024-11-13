The Neocons’ expropriation of Russian assets has soured the rest of the world on Western banks. No one trusts them anymore.

Through their spokesmodel Peter Zeihan, the Neocons have identified two significant levers of global economic destruction: a war in the Middle East that would cut off China’s oil supply and sanctions on the big Chinese banks, which are still enabling hundreds of billions of dollars of China’s trade in USD. The former would perhaps enable the Neocons’ “China kill shot,” cutting off China’s oil supplies; the latter would simply wreck what is left of the international trade system. I’m engaging in some hyperbole, but not much.

Trump’s ability to stand up to the misplaced Zionist claim on the territories of Greater Israel (my view is that God gave them that claim thousands of years ago, and they lost it when He kicked them out two thousand years ago).

Trump will probably have the final say on whether the Plutocrats get to have their fake Armageddon. Will he stand in the new temple and declare that he has brought peace to the world? The possibilities boggle the mind.

Trump has talked tough on the dollar, but he must know that poisoning the well (the US financial system) will not help him do business with China. Let the Europeans steal Russia’s assets, but don’t sanction the big Chinese banks unless you want a kinetic war because demographically challenged Russia and China would have little choice if international trade were to collapse completely.

Kevin Walmsley offers insights into the mysteries of the US-China trade imbalance. No one wants to be caught holding the hot potato.

Pray for peace! There is an immense evil at work in the world. The MAHA administration hasn’t even mentioned the vaxxes….