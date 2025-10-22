Singaporean Sean Foo describes the trap that Trump and his clowns have built for the US.

The Europeans are increasing trade ties with China.

The Neocons have an idée fixe about taking down Russia and China in their historic moments of demographic weakness, as I explain in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com. In my estimation, Trump is as much their puppet as previous Presidents, regardless of his gyrations and supposed peace-making.

I believe the Trump team’s USA vs. the world tariff strategy was based on a fundamental flaw, the assumption that if the US tariffed all the developing nations (>100) that maintained trade surpluses with the US, and also put steep tariffs on China itself, that China’s trade surplus—which supports the entire economy—would collapse.

In other words, they believed that the US’s trade deficit was propping up the rest of the world.

Wrong. It is China’s provision of affordable development goods to the global South that is fostering economic growth within the BRICS+.

From Grok:

China’s trade surplus has increased over the past 10 months, both in terms of the monthly average and the cumulative total. From December 2024 to September 2025, the average monthly surplus rose from approximately $89.4 billion (based on 2024’s annual average) to around $98.2 billion, driven by robust export growth (e.g., +7.1% YoY in September 2025) amid sluggish imports and pre-tariff frontloading. The cumulative surplus for these 10 months is estimated at $982 billion, a notable uptick from the prior period’s pace, contributing to 2024’s record annual high of $992.2 billion overall (with 2025 on track for similar levels despite U.S. tariff pressures).

We are entering a period of maximum geopolitical risk!

I believe the next telegraphed move by the Deep State is the attack on Iran by “crazy” Bibi Netanyahu, whom Trump will blame for dragging the US into war in Europe.

All American politics is theater.

Pray for peace!