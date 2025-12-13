Singaporean Sean Foo summarizes the effects of US monetary policies while detailing the incredible implosion of Oracle and the hyperscalers.

The US is careening toward world war, its hubris unchecked. Clowns in action! EU leadership in a coke-fuelled manic state begging for war! The last hurrah! Watch for war to flare up in mid-January, according to Martin Armstrong’s prescient cycles.

Listen to the Holy Spirit. Stay close to the people you love. Ask for forgiveness.

Pray for peace!