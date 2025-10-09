Singaporean Sean Foo outlines the coming collapse of the dollar as China and Canada reduce their holdings of US Treasury debt, and US “allies” are left holding the bag. Canada is saying, “Sorry, no can do.”

I continue to believe that the Cabal plans a Middle East crisis to cut off Southeast Asia’s oil supply, to hobble them, and bring them to heel with the Hegemon. Never mind that the hegemon couldn’t fight a war now if it wanted to. The Cabal is purely evil; depopulation is one of its goals, IMHO. The Cabal doesn’t care about the American people either, evidently, as they are being slowly dispossessed of their assets.

“Andrey Vondemark” discusses how Trump’s deals with Japan and South Korea are falling apart.

The Trump team members are economic clowns. Their tariff strategy was patently absurd from the start—to “reindustrialize America” in a few short years without supply chains, manpower, or capital in—and China’s pure economic advantage is slowly changing the balance of power.

History and future humanity will decide if the new boss is any better than the old boss.

Pray for peace!