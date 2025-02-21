US trade policy will not achieve its objectives. Trying to hog the high-end chips is a losing strategy; China will develop its own. Trump’s tariffs will cause financial repression of the American consumer and sarcopenia of American manufacturing. You cannot weaponize the American consumer and deprive her of income simultaneously. The big problem, of course, is the debt; no one wants much of it anymore. Why not just print dollars and wait for the inevitable devaluation to make America competitive again?

It all comes down to human capital. Why did Japan and the yen rise from the ashes post-WWII to international prominence? They had no gold, but they had educated and hard-working people who made products that the world wanted and needed yen to buy.

Here’s Kevin Walmsley on China’s human capital advantage at the present moment. There’s no question in my mind that America has been subjected to a Communist demoralization campaign—but by whom? In all likelihood, it was the World Economic Forum and the globalists as much as the CCP.

Pray for peace!