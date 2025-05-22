Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the President that he needs to reverse the US chip policy, or he will destroy the industry and forfeit global leadership to China. Meanwhile, Nvidia has announced plans to build a new research center in China. The US needs to compete on price and performance to beat out China, if it can (as it has in the past). In a perfect world there would be international standards that all would adhere to, that would, among other things, guarantee no back doors to anyone’s tech.

The “export controls” are thuggish in the extreme—telling the rest of the world they can’t buy Iranian oil or Chinese tech.

I worry that this is all just a prelude to Bibi (Trump) bombing Iran, provoking Russia to respond, stirring up the Europeans to invoke NATO article 5 to pursue their doomed quest to defeat Russia, while the US gets the Navy out to blockade Russia’s and Iran’s oil shipments to China, to topple the world’s factory by depriving it of energy.

This is the Neocon plan. We will soon see Trump’s true colors—if he bombs Iran or lets Bibi do it, he is on board with trying to maintain the US as the global hegemon.

The US dollar is not going to save the US. There are more Eurodollars lent into being offshore than were ever spewed out by the US trade deficit (according to multiple deep research queries). The rest of the world, led by the Chinese, have figured out ways of transacting in dollars without using US banks, and soon will migrate all their trade to the BRICS+ systems.

The sanctions recently imposed on Chinese banks in Hong Kong for facilitating Iranian oil trade will only accelerate the development of the BRICS+ payment systems.

The tariffs stink of Neocon thinking, which is to spread chaos among enemies and allies alike to maintain dominance.

Trump may be a Manchurian candidate, or may be sufficiently compromised that he will become one.

According to this report, ASML and most of the world will ultimately defy Trump’s export controls.

Pray for peace!