US politicians do not understand what a reserve currency is and is not
it is merely a numeraire, ultimately, that can be replaced. once alternatives to SWIFT exist, the dollar is doomed--and those alternatives are happening quickly
Singaporean Sean Foo adeptly exposes why defending the dollar as a “reserve currency” will not succeed and will cost American consumers a lot.
Update on China’s economy from Kevin Walmsley. The US is pursuing self-destructive policies.
Pray for peace! The lunatics are running the asylum.