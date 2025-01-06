The US is creating vassals of its G7 allies. Biden kills the Japanese takeover of US Steel. Europe, now deprived of Russian energy, now must buy US LNG.

However, the G7 bloc will implode under such a policy in the long run. At the same time, China will enable the development of the Global South, which is a more extensive and faster-growing market. Like Great Britain before it, the US must find a way to transition to nonhegemonic status peacefully or constantly risk provoking world war.

To me, the great unknown is to what extent unrestricted warfare is already being waged and by whom upon whom. I hypothesize that the Cabal and CCP were partners in the plandemic to “level down” the West, and then the Cabal decided to double-cross the CCP and take China down. But how much further does this go? Do the Chinese intend to depopulate and occupy North America, as the generals who wrote the book on unrestricted warfare suggested? Who benefits from another plandemic? Is the “flu epidemic” in China real? Who (WHO?) is executing unrestricted warfare now, and upon whom?

The strategy of a US “Fortress of Solitude” leaves the Cabal Neocons with no option other than a world war to contain China by igniting Armageddon in the Middle East and cutting off China’s oil supply. I believe it is a Luciferian requirement to state what you’re going to do to the marks, and Cabal/Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan has made this abundantly clear.

Is Trump in on the plan? I hope not. Will the freedom coalition defeat the Satanists?

We live in interesting times.

China will dominate the car market worldwide for the rest of the century, and the US tariffs on them will impoverish American consumers. Cars and houses are moving out of reach of most American consumers. Watch this:

US consumers can still take advantage of the de minimus exemption on Chinese imports, at least for a while. Many products might fall into this category, as the yuan is likely to depreciate.

Yes, it's accurate that a significant portion of Temu's imports to the United States are valued under $800, allowing them to qualify for the "de minimis" exemption. This U.S. trade provision permits goods valued at $800 or less to enter the country without incurring duties or taxes and with less stringent import documentation. CBP Temu, along with other e-commerce platforms like Shein, has effectively utilized this exemption by shipping numerous low-cost items directly to U.S. consumers. This strategy enables them to avoid tariffs and customs scrutiny typically applied to higher-value imports, providing a competitive advantage over domestic retailers. Gembah The substantial increase in de minimis shipments—from approximately 140 million annually a decade ago to over 1 billion annually—has raised concerns among U.S. policymakers. Critics argue that this surge complicates enforcement of trade laws and allows the influx of goods that may not meet U.S. standards. Newsweek In response, the Biden administration announced in September 2024 plans to tighten regulations on de minimis shipments. The proposed measures aim to exclude certain products, particularly those subject to existing tariffs, from qualifying for the de minimis exemption. This move is largely seen as targeting Chinese e-commerce platforms that have been leveraging this loophole. Ars Technica Therefore, while Temu's business model has benefited from the de minimis exemption, upcoming regulatory changes may impact the volume and treatment of such imports in the future.

Temu knows, competing with Amazon, that the consumer is queen in the US. I bought a drill from Temu that was just fine in quality and very reasonably priced. Here are Temu’s return policies:

Temu offers a straightforward return policy: Return Window: You can return items within 90 days from the purchase date. First-Time Free Return: Temu provides a free return for the first return of each order. Condition of Items: Items must be in their original condition, unused, and with all original packaging and tags. Return Process: To initiate a return, log in to your Temu account, go to your orders, select the item you want to return, and follow the instructions to print a return label. Refunds: Once Temu receives and processes your return, they will issue a refund to your original payment method.

Pray for peace! No fear! Do not comply!

God wins.