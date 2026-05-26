Above: US Treasury yield curve on Friday (blue) and a month ago

As regular readers know, I have lost all confidence in Trump. Fool me once…. I consider him a demonic agent of the Zionist/MIC Cabal committed to achieving UNIPOLAR DOMINANCE for the US in its Fortress of Solitude in North America in a winner-take-all war for the world—even if it means destroying most of the world.

Therefore, I believe we will see the US destroy Iran’s oil-producing infrastructure as completely as it can. To vassalize China, the Neocons believe China must be deprived of its oil supplies from Venezuela and Iran to become dependent on the US.

As the analysis from Grok below shows, however, China could probably weather a long-term closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which leads me to conclude that the US will undertake other operations to constrict China’s oil supply, about 19% of which comes from Russia.

Further “Ukrainian” operations against Russian oil infrastructure appear to be in the cards. Meanwhile, Germany is stupidly refusing Russian energy supplies and moving its industries to China…

Does the US always have to resort to kinetic war? Should China dump its Treasuries and send the US into depression? Turkey just dumped virtually all of its holdings, and Japan needs to sell to support the yen…

Interesting times.

I asked Grok what the impact of a long-term closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be on China.

A prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz would significantly disrupt China’s oil imports, raise energy costs, and pressure its economy, but China is relatively well-positioned to mitigate short-to-medium-term impacts compared to many other nations. energypolicy.columbia.edu China’s Dependence on Hormuz OilThe Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 20-21 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, about 20-25% of global seaborne oil trade. China is the largest single buyer of this oil, receiving around 35-50% of its crude imports via the strait (estimates vary by source and year; recent figures often cite ~40-45%). energypolicy.columbia.edu Middle East share: Roughly half of China’s crude imports come from the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Iran, etc.), most of which transit Hormuz. oxfordenergy.org

Total imports: China imported ~11-11.6 million bpd of crude in 2025, with domestic production adding ~4+ million bpd. Oil via Hormuz represents a substantial but not total share of its ~15+ million bpd consumption. energypolicy.columbia.edu

Key suppliers affected include Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran (often discounted barrels), and others; rerouting is limited (e.g., some UAE/Saudi pipelines exist but can’t fully compensate). energypolicy.columbia.edu Oil through Hormuz accounts for only ~6-7% of China’s total energy mix, thanks to coal, renewables, nuclear, and overland pipelines (e.g., from Russia). cnbc.com Short-Term Buffers (Weeks to Months)China has strong resilience for a multi-month disruption: reuters.com Stockpiles: Massive strategic and commercial reserves (estimates ~1.4 billion barrels or more) could cover 4-7 months of Hormuz imports or a large portion of net imports. This includes floating storage, bonded tanks, and Iranian barrels already en route or stored. energypolicy.columbia.edu

Diversification: Growing domestic output, Russian pipeline/supply (overland, unaffected), and alternatives like Brazil. Some Middle East oil could reroute via pipelines to the Red Sea or other ports. energypolicy.columbia.edu

Existing Iranian flows: China has bought heavily from Iran (often 1+ million bpd, sometimes rebranded), providing a buffer even if disrupted. energypolicy.columbia.edu For a closure of a few months, physical shortages would likely be limited; China could draw down stocks and seek spot cargoes. reuters.com Economic ImpactsEven with buffers, costs and ripple effects would hit hard, especially if prolonged (e.g., 6+ months): Higher oil prices: Global spikes (potentially $100-200+/bbl in severe scenarios) would raise China’s import bill dramatically, even for non-Hormuz sources. This feeds into inflation, higher production/logistics costs, and squeezed margins in manufacturing, chemicals, and transport. alhurra.com

Refinery and industry strain: “Teapot” refineries reliant on discounted Iranian/Middle East crude could cut runs, affecting jobs and provincial economies. Energy-intensive sectors (steel, petrochemicals) face higher costs. thediplomat.com

Broader growth drag: A sustained 25%+ oil price rise could shave ~0.5% off GDP growth in oil-importing economies like China. It exacerbates existing challenges (weak demand, deflation risks, high debt, property issues) and raises freight/insurance costs. china-briefing.com

LNG and other effects: ~1/3 of China’s LNG imports also transit the area, adding pressure on gas/fertilizer/chemicals. energypolicy.columbia.edu

Positive angles (limited): Accelerated shift to EVs/renewables/domestic energy; potential geopolitical leverage if China helps mediate or secures alternative deals. However, overall pain outweighs gains. hinrichfoundation.com Duration Matters Most Short closure (weeks/1-2 months): Manageable via stocks and rerouting; mainly higher prices and volatility.

Prolonged (months+): Increasing risk of shortages, forced demand reduction, export competitiveness loss, and amplified slowdown. Global recession risks would indirectly hurt China’s exports. alhurra.com China’s scale as the world’s top manufacturer and energy consumer means it feels real pain—but its stockpiles, diversification efforts, and lower per-capita oil dependence give it more cushion than peers like Japan, South Korea, or India. Long-term, this would likely reinforce pushes for energy security and green transition. Actual outcomes depend on how much oil reroutes, global responses, and conflict duration.

Pray for peace!