US monetary conditions are abysmal
foreign demand failing ("tailing")
“Inside China Business” compares US vs. Chinese interest rates.
I have updated my interest rate models, which are bootstrapped vector autoregressions. They show that the Fed may be able to lower short-term rates a bit, but the all-important 10-year rate—upon which mortgages are based—is stuck just below 4.5%.
A coordinated sell-off of US Treasury debt could cause an absolute panic.
The Trump/Bessent economic policies are financially repressing the American consumer. Welcome to the Great Reset! Here are the charts:
3-month T-bills (down about 50bp over the coming year):
1-year T-notes:
5-year T-notes (also stuck, reflecting inflation expectations five years out):
1-year T-bond (slightly rising):
But inflation is forecast to be only 2%, so it is not the cause of US monetary tightness:
Pray for peace!