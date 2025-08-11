“Inside China Business” compares US vs. Chinese interest rates.

I have updated my interest rate models, which are bootstrapped vector autoregressions. They show that the Fed may be able to lower short-term rates a bit, but the all-important 10-year rate—upon which mortgages are based—is stuck just below 4.5%.

A coordinated sell-off of US Treasury debt could cause an absolute panic.

The Trump/Bessent economic policies are financially repressing the American consumer. Welcome to the Great Reset! Here are the charts:

3-month T-bills (down about 50bp over the coming year):

1-year T-notes:

5-year T-notes (also stuck, reflecting inflation expectations five years out):

1-year T-bond (slightly rising):

But inflation is forecast to be only 2%, so it is not the cause of US monetary tightness:

Pray for peace!