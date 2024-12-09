Another Mexican-American war on tap?

Singaporean Sean Foo reports that Mexican President Sheinbaum is cementing trade relations with China. To cancel the labor differential, Trump needs to invite some Chinese EV manufacturers to set up assembly plants in the US and impose a mild tariff on goods coming from Mexico.

The alien invasion psyop

If you believe the authorities can’t figure out what the drones over New Jersey are, you are incredibly gullible and probably not too bright. But even Clif High is piling on, saying disclosure is approaching. Clif is a self-described schizophrenic. The Feds have been working on the alien psyop for decades. Just ask Werner von Braun (he predicted an alien invasion psyop in the middle of the last century).

I think the alien invasion is supposed to lead to a one-world religion. My take on that is that the elites who think that would work haven’t studied the history of any religion. Institutionalized religions schism. I’m not saying I don’t go to church because communal worship generates strong intention fields, but make sure you are worshipping Christ in the Spirit, not an institution.

Romanian election as an excuse for an attack on Russia

Alex Jones says NATO will use the alleged Russian interference in the recent election as an excuse to invade. Here is what a search reveals about NATO’s readiness for such an exploit (GPT-4o search and conclusions):

Likelihood of Success: Given NATO's defensive orientation, the formidable capabilities of the Russian military, and the catastrophic risks associated with potential nuclear escalation, the likelihood of a successful European NATO invasion of Russia is exceedingly low. Moreover, such an action would lack legal justification and political support within the alliance and the broader international community.

Prophecy update

Stephen Ben-Nun of “Israeli News Live” connects the prophetic dots.

With all this other stuff, they will launch another plandemic soon to try to re-traumatize us. Take time to meditate and pray. I am.

Pray for peace! No fear! Christ’s kingdom is still not of this world.