There is a lot of China bashing going on now, as the hardliners, the Neocons, and other MIC pigs are lining up at the WWIII trough that the Treasury will be filling with more debt dollars, even if they have to print them themselves.

“Inside China Business” describes China’s open-source economy which appears to operate like a gigantic well-oiled machine. We will see the US adopt similar central planning steps in coming years, perhaps soon if President Trump (with or without the Deep State) decides to put the country in a state of emergency for some cockamamie reason.

Pray for peace!