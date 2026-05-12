With this morning’s release of the CPI, I have run my Structural Vector Auto-Regression (SVAR) of the US economy, which confirms near-4% inflation over the next year, greater than short money rates, also confirming financial repression. However, the stock market also appears ready to rip for another year, but not necessarily because of a dollar rally, as the USD remains stuck below DXY 100.

STRUCTURAL VECTOR AUTOREGRERESSION (SVAR) MODEL 6

VARX: Model with DEFICIT_norm (Normalized Federal Surplus/Deficit) + Exogenous SURPRISE

Analysis Date: 2026-05-12 08:20:10

FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ( → Apr 2027)

Key Forecast Metrics

Forecast Period: May 2026 to Apr 2027

Forecast Horizon: 12 months

CAGR Forecasts

CPI Inflation: 3.73% annually

SP500 Nominal Return: 9.84% annually

SP500 Real Return: 6.10% annually (after inflation)

Gold Return: 3.36% annually

OIL Return: 8.75% annually

DXY Return: 1.46% annually

M2NS Money Growth: 3.42% annually

Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis

Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule

1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 3.61%

12-Month: 3.94%

Change: +0.33pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.72pp (12-month scaled)

RMSE: ±8.95pp (12-month scaled)

Likely Range: -5.01% to 12.89%

Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.

2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 4.32%

12-Month: 4.42%

Change: +0.10pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±8.09pp

RMSE: ±9.46pp

Likely Range: -5.04% to 13.88%

Yield Curve:

Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.71pp

Forecast Spread: 0.48pp

Change: -0.23pp (flattening)

3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)

Forecast:

Current: $22,819.6B

12-Month: $23,600.6B

Annual Growth Rate: +3.42%

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$3194B

MAPE: ±4.61%

Likely Range: $19,390B to $27,812B

Interpretation: 📉 Slow money growth (3.42%) - tight monetary conditions persist. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.

4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)

Forecast:

Current: 332.41

12-Month: 344.82

Inflation Rate: 3.73% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±16.76 points

MAPE: ±1.70% (excellent accuracy!)

Likely Range: 325.40 to 364.24

Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (3.73%) - above Fed’s 2% target.

5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)

Forecast:

Current: 80.70%

12-Month: 81.11%

Change: +0.41pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±0.98pp

MAPE: ±0.37% (very good accuracy)

Likely Range: 78.01% to 84.21%

Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.41pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 81.11% indicates robust employment.

6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)

Forecast:

Current: 7,209.01

12-Month: 7,918.18

Nominal Return: +9.84% annually

Real Return: +6.10% annually (after 3.73% inflation)

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±4157 points

MAPE: ±25.62%

Likely Range: 2,256 to 13,580

Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.

Equity Risk Premium: +5.42% (Expected stock return 9.84% vs 10-year yield 4.42%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.

7. DXY (US Dollar Index)

Forecast:

Current: 98.08

12-Month: 99.51

Return: +1.46% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±5.64 points

MAPE: ±1.65%

Likely Range: 92.66 to 106.36

Interpretation: 📈 Dollar strengthening - modest appreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for imports.

8. Gold (Precious Metal)

Forecast:

Current: $4,614.70

12-Month: $4,769.82

Return: +3.36% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$1429

MAPE: ±17.83%

Likely Range: $2,193 to $7,346

Inflation Hedge Performance:

Gold return: +3.36%

Inflation: +3.73%

Real gold return: -0.37% ⚠️ Weak hedge - underperforming inflation slightly.

9. OIL (Crude Oil)

Forecast:

Current: $105.07

12-Month: $114.27

Return: +8.75% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$58.08

MAPE: ±24.02%

Likely Range: $35.22 to $193.32

Inflation Impact:

OIL return: +8.75%

Inflation: +3.73%

Real oil return: +5.02% 📈 Moderate oil price increases - tracking inflation.

10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)

Forecast:

Current: -0.61% of PI

12-Month: -0.53% of PI

Change: +0.08pp of PI

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±11.72% of PI

Likely Range: -16.53% to 15.47% of PI

Interpretation: 📉 Deficit persists - deficit narrowing from -0.61% to -0.53% of PI. Note: Negative values indicate deficit, positive values indicate surplus.

Overall Economic Outlook

Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve

OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.

Investment Implications:

Equities: Attractive with 6.10% real return forecast

Gold: Poor hedge, lagging CPI by 0.37pp

Oil: Moderate movement (+8.75%)

Bonds: Positive real yield (4.42% vs 3.73% inflation)

Pray for peace!