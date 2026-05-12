US economy model update
financial repression is assured
With this morning’s release of the CPI, I have run my Structural Vector Auto-Regression (SVAR) of the US economy, which confirms near-4% inflation over the next year, greater than short money rates, also confirming financial repression. However, the stock market also appears ready to rip for another year, but not necessarily because of a dollar rally, as the USD remains stuck below DXY 100.
STRUCTURAL VECTOR AUTOREGRERESSION (SVAR) MODEL 6
VARX: Model with DEFICIT_norm (Normalized Federal Surplus/Deficit) + Exogenous SURPRISE
Analysis Date: 2026-05-12 08:20:10
FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ( → Apr 2027)
Key Forecast Metrics
Forecast Period: May 2026 to Apr 2027
Forecast Horizon: 12 months
CAGR Forecasts
CPI Inflation: 3.73% annually
SP500 Nominal Return: 9.84% annually
SP500 Real Return: 6.10% annually (after inflation)
Gold Return: 3.36% annually
OIL Return: 8.75% annually
DXY Return: 1.46% annually
M2NS Money Growth: 3.42% annually
Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis
Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule
1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 3.61%
12-Month: 3.94%
Change: +0.33pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.72pp (12-month scaled)
RMSE: ±8.95pp (12-month scaled)
Likely Range: -5.01% to 12.89%
Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.
2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 4.32%
12-Month: 4.42%
Change: +0.10pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±8.09pp
RMSE: ±9.46pp
Likely Range: -5.04% to 13.88%
Yield Curve:
Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.71pp
Forecast Spread: 0.48pp
Change: -0.23pp (flattening)
3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)
Forecast:
Current: $22,819.6B
12-Month: $23,600.6B
Annual Growth Rate: +3.42%
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$3194B
MAPE: ±4.61%
Likely Range: $19,390B to $27,812B
Interpretation: 📉 Slow money growth (3.42%) - tight monetary conditions persist. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.
4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)
Forecast:
Current: 332.41
12-Month: 344.82
Inflation Rate: 3.73% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±16.76 points
MAPE: ±1.70% (excellent accuracy!)
Likely Range: 325.40 to 364.24
Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (3.73%) - above Fed’s 2% target.
5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)
Forecast:
Current: 80.70%
12-Month: 81.11%
Change: +0.41pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±0.98pp
MAPE: ±0.37% (very good accuracy)
Likely Range: 78.01% to 84.21%
Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.41pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 81.11% indicates robust employment.
6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)
Forecast:
Current: 7,209.01
12-Month: 7,918.18
Nominal Return: +9.84% annually
Real Return: +6.10% annually (after 3.73% inflation)
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±4157 points
MAPE: ±25.62%
Likely Range: 2,256 to 13,580
Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.
Equity Risk Premium: +5.42% (Expected stock return 9.84% vs 10-year yield 4.42%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.
7. DXY (US Dollar Index)
Forecast:
Current: 98.08
12-Month: 99.51
Return: +1.46% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±5.64 points
MAPE: ±1.65%
Likely Range: 92.66 to 106.36
Interpretation: 📈 Dollar strengthening - modest appreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for imports.
8. Gold (Precious Metal)
Forecast:
Current: $4,614.70
12-Month: $4,769.82
Return: +3.36% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$1429
MAPE: ±17.83%
Likely Range: $2,193 to $7,346
Inflation Hedge Performance:
Gold return: +3.36%
Inflation: +3.73%
Real gold return: -0.37% ⚠️ Weak hedge - underperforming inflation slightly.
9. OIL (Crude Oil)
Forecast:
Current: $105.07
12-Month: $114.27
Return: +8.75% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$58.08
MAPE: ±24.02%
Likely Range: $35.22 to $193.32
Inflation Impact:
OIL return: +8.75%
Inflation: +3.73%
Real oil return: +5.02% 📈 Moderate oil price increases - tracking inflation.
10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)
Forecast:
Current: -0.61% of PI
12-Month: -0.53% of PI
Change: +0.08pp of PI
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±11.72% of PI
Likely Range: -16.53% to 15.47% of PI
Interpretation: 📉 Deficit persists - deficit narrowing from -0.61% to -0.53% of PI. Note: Negative values indicate deficit, positive values indicate surplus.
Overall Economic Outlook
Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve
OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.
Investment Implications:
Equities: Attractive with 6.10% real return forecast
Gold: Poor hedge, lagging CPI by 0.37pp
Oil: Moderate movement (+8.75%)
Bonds: Positive real yield (4.42% vs 3.73% inflation)
Pray for peace!