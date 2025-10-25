Singaporean Sean Foo accurately summarizes the extremely leveraged position the US economy finds itself in, financially and operationally. From the stock market to the musical chairs game being played with AI financing to the wanton destruction of significant industries—agriculture and semiconductors (Nvidia), autos, for example—and all this taking place in a data vacuum that will end unpleasantly when non-fake unemployment figures are released (if they are).

Meanwhile, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment series confirms some of the lowest readings in recent memory. I will update my “animal spirits” model when the unemployment rate comes out. I will also update (for paid subscribers) my stock market models then, although I can say my expectation is for the forecasts to become negative sometime in 2026. The vast majority of American consumers are broke, and the business cycle has not been repealed.

As a teaser, below are 12 recent trades the stock market model has made. This is financial research, not investment advice. You invest at your own risk.

Pray for peace!