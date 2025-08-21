Those who have read my book know that I believe the whole tariff thing is a gigantic in-your-face joke that is meant to financially repress the American people to desperate straits, ready for the imposition of techno-feudalism. The tariffs fundamentally don’t make any sense except to try to cut off the flow of dollars from the US consumer through less-developed exporting countries to China’s gigantic industrial machine, from which they buy their development goods.

The US tariffs were meant to shut down the world economy, in other words.

It’s not working.

The waters are very muddy. I’m doing my best…

The Great Reset must go on!

Pray for peace!