Singaporean Sean Foo includes several clips of Jensen Huang criticizing Trump’s approach to the chip trade war, stating that it will leave the American stack far behind as China spreads its tech throughout the world.

“Inside China Business” details how Russia and China are boxing the US out of the international energy supply chain.

No nation is an island. The US needs to drop the tariffs, make deals with Russia and China, and start investing in any nation’s greatest resource: its people. The US is not going to reindustrialize overnight. When half the AI engineers in the world are Chinese or of Chinese extraction, we are sending those who come to the US to study back to China and telling the next generation of talent not to come. This is crazy.

In my opinion, Trump was a Manchurian candidate, controlled by the Cabal. He will lead us into World War III unless stopped. The Cabal wants to rule over a reduced world population after destroying Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness. See the pinned article at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for details.

All the choices offered to American voters appear to be fake.

Pray for peace!