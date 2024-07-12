We need more insight into China’s strength and the foolishness of Western trade policy.

What is needed is policy that addresses security risks, especially those related to Chinese ownership and servicing of US assets—not decoupling.

Or is the plan to bankrupt Western consumers by making everything impossibly expensive so the Plutocrats can subjugate us more easily in the digital money/social credit system neo-feudalism they all covet in China?

Decoupling is not happening.

A view of China’s competitive capabilities from an American in China.

US media—even the financial media—are dumbing down American businesspeople. Why? (ZeroHedge does the best job of telling the truth.)

I looked up the guy who makes these videos. Note that he is active in underground churches in Southeast Asia. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if China became the “cradle of Christianity,” as Edgar Cayce prophesied?

