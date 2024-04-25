It makes sense to let illegal immigrants work, but not vote. Otherwise, the cost of supporting them will crush the government.

This presumes that the legal system is so foobar that there will not be a timely effort to deport any of these folks, a pretty safe assumption.

Laws should sharply penalize businesses that discriminate against citizens in hiring. Tyson Foods, which has allegedly fired all citizen workers at one plant and replaced them with illegals, has denied that they have discriminated, claiming they only hire immigrants with authorization to work; but the ZeroHedge article below says all illegal immigrants are now permitted to work.

There should be a path to citizenship for the law-abiding, highly productive illegal immigrants, but not for anyone else.

What about the “inequity” of having a class of guest workers who can’t vote? Switzerland has depended on guest workers for decades. Foreign nationals constitute 34 percent of the employed population, although not all of those are guest workers.

In Switzerland, guest workers are not allowed to vote in federal elections. Some cantons permit guest workers to vote after satisfying a residency requirement of five to ten years.

We might adopt such a program.

Via ZeroHedge.com:

US Births Alarmingly Slide To Lowest Level Since 1979, Failing To Exceed Replacement Rate Since Before GFC by Tyler Durden Thursday, Apr 25, 2024 - 06:45 AM "There are certainly some big risks that humanity faces. Population collapse is a really big deal, but I wish more people would think about...the birth rate is far below what's needed to sustain civilization at its current level," Elon Musk explained in a recent interview posted on X. https://twitter.com/newstart_2024/status/1780301982449709169 Musk wrote in a post on X early last week, "Any nation with a birth rate below replacement will eventually cease to exist." https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1779903587276964126 This leaves us with a new report from the US National Center for Health Statistics showing US births continued a multi-decade slide to levels not seen in more than four decades. There were 3.59 million babies born in 2023, down 2% from 3.66 million recorded in 2022. This number is the lowest since 1979, when 3.4 million babies were born. "People are making rather reasoned decisions about whether or not to have a child at all," Karen Benjamin Guzzo, director of the Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said, who was quoted by The Wall Street Journal. Guzzo continued, "More often than not, I think what they're deciding is, 'Yes, I'd like to have children, but not yet.'" America's declining total fertility rate peaked at 3.75 births per woman after World War II and has since collapsed to about 1.617, well below the replacement rate of 2.1. Source: The Wall Street Journal A nation without children is a nation without a future. The intersection of deaths exceeding births per year appears imminent. Source: The Wall Street Journal US birth rates for most age groups are all declining, except for women ages 35-39 and 40-44. Source: The Wall Street Journal Only the Hispanic fertility rate has rebounded. Source: The Wall Street Journal With the total birth rate well under the level of replacement since 2007, it should now make sense (read here [reproduced below]) why the Biden administration has facilitated the greatest illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen.

Via ZeroHedge.com: