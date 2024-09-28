The Neocons’ quest for global domination is based on a shallow and jaundiced understanding of population dynamics.

Behold the projected population pyramids of China and the US in 2050, just over 25 years from now. Yes, China is indeed expected to lose 600 million people by 2100, 75 years from now, but that does not mean they will be a pushover in the time frame the Neocons have set for their conquest of the world, including their fake Armageddon and Antichrist, and their One World government under whatever unholy emperor they think they will put on the throne.

In 2050, China will have 604 million people of prime working age between 20 and 59, while the US will have 185 million, less than one-third as many.

Both countries' diminished kid generations (0- to 19-year-olds) are still sizeable, with 200 million in China and 79 million in the US.

China will have a heavier dependency ratio, with 509 million people ages 60 and above supported by the 604 million workers. In the US, the number is 111 million, supported by 185 million.

Elon Musk has said that the Chinese are harder workers than the DEI’d and demoralized American workers. China is the world’s factory and is getting better every year.

China's trade surplus is approaching a trillion USD a year, roughly a third of which it collects in USD. The rest is generated in the currencies of the BRICS+ nations, which now form a resource trading bloc from which the US is increasingly excluded. China uses those currencies to fill its supply chains.

The US runs a trade deficit of three-quarters of a trillion dollars annually, and its trade partners are increasingly reluctant to take dollars.

I am trying to show where the Neocons’ heads must be. They are waking up to the fact that China will not collapse demographically anytime soon and that China will be a formidable economic competitor for at least another generation.

(In 50 years, there will be more people in China 60 and older, 479 million, than working-age people 20-59, 413 million. China does have a severe demographic problem.)

And they may be waking up to the possibility that their grand geste of a Middle East war that starts Armageddon and shuts off China’s oil…may shut off their oil too. Saudi Arabia no longer exclusively sells oil in USD, and US producers are capping wells as they are squeezed out of supplying the BRICS+ nations.

To me, the more profound mystery of the evil of our times is how secure the Plutocrats think they are and how much depopulation they are after in this go-round before they can enslave humanity in techno-neo-feudalism.

Are they after a truly global collapse so they can enslave everyone?

Because that is what we will all experience if they go for their kill shot and shut off China’s oil in a Middle East conflagration. Xi is well aware of the Neocons’ plans, as part of their Luciferian code requires them to tell people what they’re going to do before they do it, and spokesmodel Peter Zeihan has prattled this plan numerous times on YouTube.

There is no doubt we are facing the greatest evil in human history.

Give peace a chance.

Pray for peace! Pray for China to become the “cradle of Christianity,” as Edgar Cayce prophesied. That would be an excellent outcome.