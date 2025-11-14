With the government shutdown blamed on the Democrats, the administration says there will be no October unemployment rate release.

The unemployment rate is the most psychologically influential economic variable, playing a dominant role in any stock market model and in determining consumer confidence, as I have shown with my “animal spirits” model.

If the Trump administration does not come up with a credible unemployment rate release in December, the US will officially have become a banana republic.

Trump might be gone by the end of the year, with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal coming to light. The oligarchs may dump him to declare a national emergency and move ahead with clamping down with the digital control system—maybe with a bird flu plandemic thrown in for good measure. See the previous post for the legal measures Congress must take to preserve our freedoms.

Sean Foo offers his usual balanced analysis of the current state of the trade war. The US is making demands of its “allies” that are likely to be declined.

Sanctions on Russian oil, combined with NATO-assisted deeper drone and missile strikes on energy infrastructure in Russia, are pressuring Russia and China to maintain each other’s economies. The stated Neocon goal is still to “collapse” these nation-states at their historic moments of demographic vulnerability. Wait for Bibi to get things going with a strike on Iran…

It would appear that genocide is “the current thing.”

Via ZeroHedge.com:

US Sanctions Strand A Third of Russia’s Crude Exports at Sea by Tyler Durden Friday, Nov 14, 2025 - 07:05 AM Submitted by Charles Kennedy of OilPrice Nearly a third of Russia’s current seaborne oil export potential is now stuck in tankers as the U.S. sanctions upend crude flows and Russia’s top buyers, China and India, are still struggling to assess the implications of the sanctions, according to JPMorgan. “Russia’s oil exports are entering a new phase of disruption as sanctions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil are set to take effect, prompting its two largest customers — India and China — to sharply reduce their December purchases,” the Wall Street bank said in a note, as carried by Reuters. According to JPMorgan’s estimates, as many as 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude oil, or nearly a third of its exporting potential, are on tankers at present, amid re-routing and slowed unloading as buyers are hesitant following the U.S. sanctions on Russia’s top oil producers and exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil. Due to the sanctions, the discount of Russia’s flagship crude Urals to Brent has widened in recent days to the highest this year at $20 per barrel. As of Monday, Urals was priced $19.40 per barrel below Brent on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at the Russian Baltic Sea port of Primorsk and at the port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, widening from $13-$14 per barrel discount at the beginning of November, an industry source told Russian daily Kommersant earlier this week, citing data by Argus. All but two Indian refiners have skipped placing orders for Russian crude for December after the U.S. sanctioned Rosneft and Lukoil, sources with knowledge of the purchases told Bloomberg earlier this week. In China, major state-owned refiners have reportedly suspended purchases of Russian crude oil, but the independent refiners in the Shandong province, the so-called teapots, are unlikely to halt imports of the cheap crude that has become a staple for their refineries.

Pray for peace!