Nice discussion of the latest power grab by the frontier model labs. Dario Amodei plays the fear card to strengthen the monopolies of the big US companies. The cleverest scare story: Chinese open-source models may include a “sleeper kill switch” executable by a secret prompt, making any one of them a risk to use.

Are the Chinese stupid enough to do this? No. They want the rest of the world to trust their models. They are using a variant of the freemium strategy to induce further consumption of their services.

The greed of the San Francisco AI community is unbounded.

Pray for peace!