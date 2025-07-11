My favorite technical analysts, Ciovaccio Capital, believe we are in the midst of a demographic bull market that can persist through the remainder of the decade.

As a former risk manager, I have a bearish bent, and with the market at some of the highest valuations in history, I share Warren Buffett’s conservative asset allocation.

However, in the last update of my Random Forest and Deep Learning models, the RF stock market and CPI forecasts contained an error (they both dropped discontinuously). This is a problem when using log transforms with RF, I have learned, and I have corrected the models to use percentage changes instead.

RF is now forecasting a continued rise in the stock market and mild inflation. Neither is deflating.

How could the rally continue? It would likely require conditions to deteriorate significantly in the rest of the world, prompting capital to flow to the US, thereby strengthening the dollar and the stock market. Go figure what that implies.

Here are the charts:

3-month T-bills:

1-year T-notes:

5-year T-notes:

10-year T-notes:

Unemployment rate:

CPI:

S&P 500:

Pray for peace!