With this morning’s relatively benign inflation report, I have rerun the Structural Autoregressive model. Note that it is a monthly model using month-end data, which the CPI is, although released a bit later in the following month.

Here is a summary:

These are estimates of central tendency. Some observations:

Inflation will prevent the Fed from lowering rates

The S&P 500 will rally

Gold, coming off a sell-off, will hold above 5000

Oil is up slightly (always subject to a geopolitical shock)

Short rates are not plunging to the zero bound, but staying about where they are

The Treasury 10-year rate stays about the same

The dollar is not about to collapse, but it is not poised to rally either

But what if the Fed cuts rates anyway, and runs the economy “hot”? I shocked the model with three short-term rate cuts, and the results were little changes:

The GDP data is quarterly, and 2026:Q4 won’t be released until April.

Summary: the dollar is coasting on its legacy status; the tariffs have had sufficient deflationary impact to keep inflation in line at what is probably the Fed’s actual target, 3%; gold, oil, and the stock market continue to soak up liquidity, while employment (EPOP is the ratio of 25-54 prime-age employment to total population) is stable.

The main rule of forecasting is “forecast often.” The model will be updated in early March.

Pray for peace!