Alex Newman is well-informed, but I can’t shake my intuition that Trump is working for the Neocon Cabal to implement the Great Reset, their version of which involves destroying Russia and China in an “Armageddon” battle. The global elites coveted the CCP’s Beast system but decided to retain unipolar dominance while imposing it on their own people and the rest of the world.

I agree with Martin Armstrong that the strength of a nation’s currency is not based on metal, but on the productivity of its people and the world’s demand for their goods and services. He points to Japan and Germany as prime examples of this principle.

Large structures are breaking. Only a global awakening to moral discernment will save humanity.

Pray for peace!