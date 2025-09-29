“Inside China Business” offers a timely update on the Belt & Road Initiative and the hubristic blindness of Western policymakers.

I remind you that my governing hypothesis of Trump’s tariffs is that they were designed to stop the flow of US trade deficit dollars to China through the many nations with export surpluses to the US. The half-assed thinking was that the American trade deficit with the world was the only thing fueling China’s export surplus (now running over $1 trillion a year, virtually unaffected by Trump’s tariffs).

The Trump team has their heads up their elite asses, IMHO.

Pray for peace!