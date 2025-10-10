I would think discovering who built a giant sim card farm accessing the cell phone network would be a piece of cake, that there would be forensic “receipts” everywhere, but it seems that our security experts haven’t been able to figure it out. Kind of like how they can’t figure out who appeared to assassinate Charlie Kirk. See Grok’s research on the sim farms topic below.

Evidence of SIM Farms Discovered in the US Northeast

In September 2025, the US Secret Service’s Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit uncovered and dismantled a large-scale network of “SIM farms”—clandestine setups using racks of servers and thousands of SIM cards to enable anonymous, high-volume telecommunications for illicit purposes—in the New York tri-state area. These operations were concentrated within 35 miles of midtown Manhattan, spanning more than five sites in abandoned apartment buildings across New York and New Jersey. A subsequent raid in late September yielded an additional 200,000 SIM cards in New Jersey. Key physical evidence includes:

Seized Hardware : Over 100,000 SIM cards (many already active) housed in approximately 300 servers and SIM blocks (devices connecting up to 256 SIMs each via modems), along with organized racks of telecom equipment, cables, and packaging from providers like MobileX. The setup was sophisticated, with labeled components and protections like taped cables, suggesting professional installation.

Operational Capabilities Demonstrated : The network could generate massive traffic, such as sending 30 million encrypted, anonymous text messages per minute—enough to text the entire US population in about 12 minutes—or flood cell towers with simultaneous calls, potentially disabling New York City’s cellular service, blocking 911 access, and disrupting critical infrastructure like emergency services, hospitals, transportation, power grids, and financial systems. SIMs could be rotated rapidly to evade detection, with traffic masked geographically to mimic legitimate users.

Links to Criminal Activity: Forensic logs revealed use in profit-driven crimes like smishing (SMS phishing), bulk spam/scam texts, fake social media/advertising engagement, account takeovers, and payment fraud. It facilitated anonymous command-and-control for organized crime, human traffickers, drug cartels, and terrorists. Notably, the farm was tied to a 2023-2025 surge in swatting attacks on US officials (e.g., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sen. Rick Scott), linked to convicted Romanian swatters Thomasz Szabo and Nemanja Radovanovic, who collaborated with US-based Alan Filion. Earlier in 2025, it enabled anonymous threats against senior government officials, prompting the initial probe.

The timing—uncovered just before the UN General Assembly—suggests intent for disruption during high-profile events, though early analysis points more to fraud and concealment than outright sabotage.

Why Perpetrators Haven’t Been Identified Definitively

No arrests have been announced, and investigators remain uncertain about the primary operators due to the operation’s design for anonymity and the complexity of attributing actions among overlapping users. The network appears built and leased by a mix of actors—nation-state proxies (e.g., hostile foreign governments), transnational organized crime syndicates, criminal service providers, hacker groups, extremists, or mercenaries—who share the infrastructure without direct coordination, complicating traceability. Equipment was likely smuggled (e.g., from China, disguised as audio gear), and sites were remotely commanded with quick SIM swaps to dodge monitoring.

The Secret Service opted for a quiet takedown to prevent suspects from fleeing or reconstituting elsewhere (e.g., in Chicago, LA, or DC), prioritizing disruption over immediate arrests. Ongoing forensics—analyzing server logs, calling/text records, rental agreements, equipment purchases, WiFi contracts, and overseas ties—involve collaboration with the FBI, Homeland Security, and intelligence agencies, but the sensitivity of the probe (to avoid tipping off nation-states) limits public disclosure. This layered concealment, combined with the farm’s role as a “dark telephonic switchboard” for diverse illicit ends, has delayed definitive identification as of October 2025.