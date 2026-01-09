Whether to believe anything coming out of BLS is another issue, although there is corroborating evidence that the labor market is not collapsing yet, although the “animal spirits” metric looks like it wants to replicate the 2008-2009 path. The current unemployment rate continues above the adaptation level, indicating negative confidence.

I ran my VAR model of the US economy and was surprised that it, too, forecasts a mild improvement over the coming year, while the metric remains negative. Also, inflation is forecast to be quite tame, surprisingly, despite the new QE. The crisis seems likely to come late in the decade.

Pray for peace!