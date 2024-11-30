In a move of pure Satanic genius, the WEF/Neocons/globalists split the world economy in two, using Ukraine as the fulcrum point to push Russia, China, the BRICS+, and the rest of the world out of the SWIFT-enabled USD-dominated international trading system. They recently increased pressure by sanctioning Rozcom, the Russian energy firm. The big Chinese banks have yet to be touched. If they choose, the Neocons can do more financial damage, but time is short.

They miscalculated, believing in a “Fortress of Solitude” model for North America that, it turns out, is not viable because while the American professional-managerial class (PMC) was busy arbitraging China’s lower-cost labor and technical skills, China went ahead and cornered the markets in the supply chains of all these new manufactured goods.

Or perhaps they didn’t miscalculate but intended on World War III all along.

As Putin remarked to Xi, the Americans are fifteen years too late to stop China’s rise. Now, the Neocons believe they can succeed only by “winning” World War III. They want to nuke Russia and cut off oil to China, I infer.

Now, Trump is trash-talking about tariffs as a substitute for income tax. Listen to Martin Armstrong below for his forecast of a global depression if Trump takes that tack.

Marty also promotes eliminating the income tax by printing money. This would save all the interest expense. The foreign debt-holders would be paid off, and the USD would no longer be a reserve currency, just a trading currency (and one that might depreciate rapidly!). This is radical, but if Marty thinks it might work, I’m for it.

If they don’t do that, I think at some point—if we have not reached it already—the Fed will have to buy the debt and refund the interest payments net of expenses to the Treasury, which is the standard practice. If I understand correctly, this would be a “Modern Monetary Theory” solution to printing money.

But in the meantime, the globalist agenda is World War III, the only way “Fortress America” can come out on top being the destruction of all other major powers. The likely gambits here are either a false flag attack on a NATO power blamed on Russia. (One blogger reports that all the webcams in London are not operating and wonders if London might be the target.) NATO is also planning a 100,000-person “peacekeeping” force to occupy Ukraine after any peace agreement (to prolong the war). And there’s always bad old Iran, who could be blamed for an attack on Israel, which would lead Israel to demand the US nuke Iran, or something along those lines.

Marty sees a major civilizational reset coming by 2032. Interesting times!

My favorite China-following channels detail how misguided the tariffs and sanction policies are.

Finally, this one from Jason A begs the question: Is Trump real? What agenda is he actually pursuing?

Pray for peace! It makes a difference!