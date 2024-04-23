Alex Newman has his finger on the pulse of the globalist Plutocrats and calls them out every which way. They want perpetual war. They want you dead. They want to destroy the country and then “build back better.” Ordo ab chao.

I especially appreciate his touting the nullification of unconstitutional federal laws at the state level, which we are working on in Tennessee.

DO NOT COMPLY!

Via usawatchdog.com:

Pray for peace!