First, if you haven’t seen a Kash Patel interview, this is a good place to start. He details what the Deep State is and how it works (h/t Karen Bracken). I agree with Karen that Trump had better hurry up and recess Congress to get his people in, or they would hamstring him again like Gulliver in Lilliput. Patel is a tiger. I have great confidence in his courage.

Kevin Walmsley mildly excoriates the Blob in the video below, highlighting the stupidity of our anti-China defense policy of building more bases in the Pacific within range of China’s missiles. Aircraft carriers are sitting ducks, as is any other ship. Time to make peace with China, Mr. President.

Unfortunately, the Plutocrats/Deep State’s best move in the near term, i.e., before January 21, 2025, is to start World War III.

I don’t believe the disinformation operations that say Trump is in charge and military tribunals are taking place at Gitmo, but I have friends who do. These are probably CIA placate-the-public operations designed to keep everyone in line—although until the jab mandates start again, there is not much one can do but remain peaceful. Later will be the time not to comply.

Pray for peace!