Mega thread of evidence showing covid “vaccines” cause turbo cancers

By Rhoda Wilson on January 12, 2025 • ( 5 Comments )

Multiple doctors and scientists, including Dr. David Rasnick, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, and Scientist Kevin McKernan, say that covid injections cause “turbo cancers” due to immune system suppression.

The injections contain DNA plasmids with the SV40 promoter sequence, which has been associated with oncogenesis and can bind with P53, “the guardian of the genome.”

Doctors and experts report a significant increase in aggressive cancers, often in younger people, with rapid growth to Stage 3 or Stage 4, and link this phenomenon to the covid injections’ degradation of the immune system.

Multiple case reports and studies suggest a potential link between covid injections and an increased risk of cancer, including aggressive and metastatic types. Specific cases reported include colon cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, gastric cancer, basaloid carcinoma, melanoma, adenoid cystic carcinoma and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia/lymphoblastic lymphoma, among others. Researchers propose that the vaccines may cause immune suppression, leading to accelerated cancer progression and that certain modifications in mRNA vaccines (e.g., 100% N1-methyl-pseudouridine) enhance tumour growth.

Additionally, numerous personal accounts on social media report loved ones and friends developing aggressive cancers, referred to as “turbo cancers,” shortly after receiving covid “vaccines.”

All of the above was described in a “mega thread” posted on Twitter on 30 December by Sense Receptor. The following is a copy of the thread as posted by NZDSOS.