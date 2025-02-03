I queried the leading AIs that are capable of some reasoning.

From OpenAI’s ChatGPT-o3-mini:

Below is an analysis of the likely short‐term and long‐term consequences of the United States were to impose 25% tariffs on goods imported from both Mexico and Canada. Short-Term Effects Supply Chain Disruptions and Increased Prices:

U.S. companies that rely on integrated North American supply chains—especially in sectors such as auto manufacturing, agriculture, and energy—would suddenly face higher costs for imported components and raw materials. These higher import costs would likely be passed on to consumers, causing a noticeable rise in retail prices for everyday goods. Immediate effects could include increased costs for food, automobiles, and even energy products, given the deep interdependence of the U.S. with its neighbors.

reuters.com

Market Volatility and Inflation Pressures:

Financial markets have shown that sudden tariff announcements tend to trigger volatility. For example, recent events have seen U.S. stock futures drop, with indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 reflecting investor anxiety. There is also the risk that a steep 25% tariff would create an inflationary shock—by abruptly increasing the cost of imported goods—which could force the Federal Reserve to reconsider its monetary policy stance.

wsj.com

Retaliatory Measures by Trading Partners:

Both Mexico and Canada would almost certainly retaliate by imposing their own tariffs on U.S. exports. This kind of tit-for-tat exchange could further destabilize trade flows, affecting U.S. export sectors (for example, agriculture and manufacturing) that depend on access to these markets. Early responses reported by various news outlets indicate that retaliatory tariffs could raise consumer prices further and even spark a broader trade dispute.

politico.com

Immediate Disruption for Specific Industries:

Industries that are highly interdependent—such as the automotive industry, which relies on parts that cross the border multiple times—would experience immediate logistical and cost pressures. In the very short term, U.S. manufacturers might be forced to seek alternative sources or restructure their supply chains, potentially causing production delays and layoffs in sectors that cannot quickly adjust.

reuters.com Long-Term Effects Permanent Changes in Trade Patterns and Supply Chains:

Over time, sustained 25% tariffs would likely force companies to reconfigure their supply chains. Some U.S. firms might opt to shift production back onshore (reshoring) or diversify their supplier base to countries not subject to such steep tariffs. Although this might eventually benefit domestic manufacturing, the adjustment period would be painful—with investment uncertainty and potential initial job losses—and could lead to a reordering of regional trade flows that undermines the decades-long integration of North American markets.

politico.com

Long-Run Economic Growth and Competitiveness:

Economic modeling by organizations such as the Tax Foundation suggests that significant tariff increases tend to lower overall GDP in the long run. By raising the cost of inputs and reducing trade volumes, a sustained tariff regime could slow economic growth. Estimates indicate that even a 0.4% drop in GDP might occur over time if such measures remain in place, in addition to a loss of competitiveness for U.S. companies that rely on the free flow of goods.

taxfoundation.org

Persistent Inflation and Higher Living Costs:

The initial inflationary pressures from higher import costs may not fully subside if the tariffs remain a permanent feature of trade policy. Persistently higher prices for consumer goods would erode household purchasing power over time. This scenario is compounded if retaliatory tariffs by Mexico and Canada reduce the export markets for U.S. goods, thereby reducing overall economic efficiency and income growth.

wsj.com

Retaliation and Trade War Escalation:

A prolonged tariff war could set off a cycle of retaliatory measures. If Mexico and Canada continue to raise their own tariffs or impose other non-tariff barriers, the resulting trade friction might lead to deeper economic rifts among the three nations. This would not only hurt sectors directly involved in cross-border trade but could also damage the broader North American economic integration that has underpinned the region’s prosperity for decades.

politico.com

Structural Shifts in Employment and Investment:

In the long run, some sectors might benefit from increased domestic production as companies relocate activities to avoid tariffs. However, this realignment is unlikely to fully offset the efficiency losses due to higher production costs and lost access to cheaper inputs. Certain regions and industries that are highly specialized in cross-border trade might suffer lasting job losses and lower investment levels.

taxfoundation.org Summary In summary, a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada would likely cause immediate supply chain disruptions, market volatility, and higher consumer prices in the short term—with retaliatory actions exacerbating these issues. Over the long term, while some reshoring and supply chain diversification might occur, the overall effect could be a reduction in economic growth, persistent inflationary pressures, and a deepened trade conflict that disrupts the integrated North American market. These outcomes are based on recent analysis and modeling from financial and economic experts, underscoring the risks and uncertainties inherent in protectionist trade policies.

I had to ask the question as a hypothetical because Deepseek’s search abilities were down, probably from ongoing DDS attacks.

From DeepSeek R1:

If the U.S. were to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada—key trading partners under the USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement)—the economic, political, and social consequences would be severe and multifaceted. Here’s a breakdown of potential short-term and long-term outcomes: Short-Term Results (1–2 Years) Immediate Retaliation Tariff retaliation : Mexico and Canada would likely impose reciprocal tariffs on U.S. exports (e.g., agricultural goods, machinery, energy, automobiles). For example: U.S. agriculture : 25% tariffs on corn, soybeans, dairy, and pork would devastate U.S. farmers, as Canada and Mexico are top buyers. Auto industry : Tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and parts would disrupt North America’s integrated supply chains.

WTO challenges: Both countries would file disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO), accusing the U.S. of violating USMCA and global trade rules. Supply Chain Disruptions Production delays : Cross-border manufacturing (e.g., auto parts moving between Michigan, Ontario, and Mexico) would face bottlenecks, raising costs for companies like GM, Ford, and Toyota.

Inflation: Higher prices for goods ranging from avocados to electronics would hit U.S. consumers, worsening inflation. Financial Market Volatility Stock market declines : Companies reliant on North American trade (e.g., Walmart, automakers, agribusiness) would see share prices drop.

Currency fluctuations: The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar could depreciate, while the U.S. dollar might strengthen, hurting U.S. exporters. Political Tensions Strained alliances : Trust in the U.S. as a reliable partner would erode, complicating cooperation on issues like migration, climate change, and security.

Domestic backlash: U.S. industries and workers harmed by tariffs (e.g., farmers, factory workers) would pressure Congress and the White House to reverse course. Long-Term Results (3+ Years) Economic Decoupling Supply chain relocation : Companies would shift production out of North America to avoid tariffs. For example: Auto plants might move to Asia or Europe. Mexico could deepen ties with China or the EU.

Job losses: U.S. manufacturing and agriculture sectors would shrink as exports decline, leading to unemployment in swing states (e.g., Wisconsin, Iowa). Collapse of USMCA The trade deal could unravel, triggering a return to pre-NAFTA trade barriers and ending preferential access to Canadian and Mexican markets.

Lost competitiveness: U.S. exporters would face higher tariffs globally if other countries lose confidence in U.S. trade commitments. Geopolitical Realignment Canada and Mexico pivot : Both countries might strengthen trade partnerships with China, the EU, or regional blocs (e.g., CPTPP), reducing U.S. influence in the Americas.

Weakened North American bloc: The U.S. would lose leverage against China and Russia without cohesive North American economic unity. Domestic Economic Restructuring Reshoring challenges : Efforts to revive U.S. manufacturing would face high costs (labor, regulations) and slow progress, limiting job creation.

Rise of automation: Companies might invest in robots/AI to offset labor costs, benefiting tech sectors but not displaced workers. Legal and Institutional Fallout WTO credibility crisis : If the U.S. ignores rulings against its tariffs, the global trade system could fracture, leading to a “lawless” trade environment.

Investor uncertainty: Long-term U.S. investments would decline due to fears of erratic policy shifts. Sector-Specific Impacts Automotive : A 25% tariff could raise car prices by $5,000+ per vehicle and force layoffs at U.S. assembly plants dependent on Mexican/Candian parts.

Energy : Canada might retaliate by restricting oil exports to the U.S., raising fuel prices and undermining energy security.

Agriculture: U.S. farmers would lose billions in exports, leading to bankruptcies and consolidation of farmland. Possible Mitigations Negotiated exemptions: The U.S. could exclude critical industries (e.g., medical supplies, semiconductors) from tariffs to limit damage. Domestic subsidies: The U.S. might expand programs to offset losses for farmers and manufacturers, but this would strain the federal budget. Diplomatic deals: A renegotiated USMCA with concessions (e.g., stricter labor/environmental rules) could defuse tensions. Conclusion Imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada would backfire spectacularly, causing: Short-term : Inflation, supply chain chaos, and political strife.

Long-term: Economic decline, geopolitical isolation, and the unraveling of North American integration. The U.S. would likely face a lose-lose scenario, with the costs far outweighing any perceived benefits of protectionism. History shows that tariffs on close allies (e.g., Trump’s 2018 steel tariffs) typically result in net economic losses and strained relations—lessons that would apply even more severely in this hypothetical.

DeepSeek’s analysis and conclusion are to the point; no holds are barred, and I agree.

The immediate goal will be to bully Mexico and Canada into accepting some form of vassal status within a North American regional superstate. Such a gambit would require completely repudiating the tariffs and creating a North American free trade zone. This would be the core Western bloc, what I have called the North American “Fortress of Solitude.”

We live in interesting times!

Pray for peace!