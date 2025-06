The tariffs are a tax paid by US consumers and importing businesses, as well as by exporters in foreign countries who absorb some of the tariff. Among US consumers and businesses, tariffs disproportionately affect lower-income groups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It’s all part of the Great Reset, aka the Great Taking. Only by getting the government’s budget under control will the trade deficit be reducd.

An Economic Analysis of the Trump Tariffs and the U.S. Trade Deficit (2017-2020) I. Executive Summary This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. trade deficit during the first term of the Trump administration (2017-2020), specifically examining the impact of tariffs and other contributing factors. Despite the administration's stated objective of reducing the trade deficit through the imposition of tariffs, the overall U.S. goods and services deficit largely increased during this period, reaching a 12-year high by 2020. While tariffs did demonstrate some effectiveness in reducing imports and stimulating domestic production within specific targeted sectors, such as steel and aluminum, their aggregate impact on the overall trade deficit was limited. This was primarily due to the phenomenon of trade diversion, where imports shifted from tariffed countries to non-tariffed partners, rather than being replaced by domestic production. The analysis concludes that the evolution of the U.S. trade deficit during 2017-2020 was predominantly shaped by underlying macroeconomic fundamentals, particularly the imbalance between national savings and investment, and significantly exacerbated by the unprecedented economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. […] VII. Conclusion The analysis of the U.S. trade deficit during the Trump administration's first term (2017-2020) reveals that the tariffs implemented with the explicit aim of reducing the deficit had a limited aggregate impact. Despite these measures, the overall U.S. goods and services deficit largely increased, reaching a 12-year high by 2020. While tariffs did achieve some success in reducing imports and stimulating domestic production within specific targeted sectors, such as steel and aluminum, their effect on the aggregate trade balance was largely offset. This was predominantly due to the phenomenon of trade diversion, where imports shifted from tariffed countries, notably China, to non-tariffed or less-tariffed partners like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Mexico. This redirection of trade meant that the underlying U.S. demand for imports was not fundamentally altered, but rather fulfilled by different international sources. Furthermore, retaliatory tariffs imposed by trading partners significantly hampered U.S. exports, particularly in the agricultural sector, adding to the economic costs. The evolution of the U.S. trade deficit during this period was predominantly shaped by fundamental macroeconomic factors, primarily the persistent imbalance between national savings and domestic investment. When a nation's investment needs exceed its savings, it must borrow from abroad, which is reflected in a trade deficit. Factors such as U.S. fiscal policy (government budget deficits), the strength of the U.S. dollar, and overall economic growth played more significant roles in determining the aggregate trade balance than did trade policy instruments like tariffs. Crucially, the unprecedented economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 exerted a unique and substantial influence on the trade deficit. The pandemic led to a disproportionate decline in U.S. exports compared to imports, driven by factors such as reduced international travel and transport services, and a surge in demand for specific imported goods like personal protective equipment and gold. This exogenous shock exacerbated the trade deficit independent of the tariff policies. In conclusion, the evidence suggests that while tariffs can achieve targeted outcomes within specific industries, they are largely ineffective in addressing a nation's overall trade deficit, which is fundamentally determined by macroeconomic conditions. The experience of 2017-2020 underscores that broader economic adjustments, rather than trade barriers alone, are necessary to influence the aggregate trade balance.

