My theory about Trump is that he maintains the illusion of being a free man, not entirely controlled by the Cabal, unlike Congress. He craves recognition from the people. He desperately wants his Nobel Peace Prize (which won't happen since he missed his chance) to go down in history as a great president and human being.

What is more likely is that he will bend to the will of the Cabal and support Israel in its apparently imminent attack on Iran, which most military experts predict will precipitate world war, which is the plan. See the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for the Cold War origins of the plan to take down Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness.

I see Trump’s chaotic policy moves as a reflection of his divided inner state.

According to Col. Wilkerson, an analyst who has a top secret clearance and a track record of telling the truth, an attack on Iran is imminent, by Israel with US support, and the US is already on alert in the region.

If Trump resists, he will be assassinated, in all likelihood.

Grok summarizes the Mossad’s warning to Trump:

The Recent Warning On October 12, 2025, Geller publicly urged Trump to “hand-pick bodyguards” for an upcoming Middle East trip, warning that his own security detail could assassinate him in a plot reminiscent of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat’s 1981 killing by his guards. Geller claimed psychic visions of a “deep state” conspiracy involving the Pentagon and CIA, using a “stooge” hitman in a JFK-style setup, and specifically flagged risks during Trump’s planned flight to the region (tied to ongoing U.S.-Israel talks amid the trade war escalation). He emphasized: “Sadat was killed by his own forces,” and called on Elon Musk to bolster Trump’s protection. This isn’t Geller’s first Trump-related prediction; he’s previously forecasted the July 2024 assassination attempt on Trump and warned of Iranian plots against him. The October statement went viral on X, with outlets like RT amplifying it as a “breaking” alert, sparking debates on whether it’s genuine intuition or publicity. Trump has not publicly responded, but his team reportedly briefed security amid heightened threats (e.g., recent DOJ charges against Iranian operatives plotting against him). Geller’s warnings often blend geopolitics with his pro-Israel stance—he’s advised Israeli leaders and Mossad in the past.

